Superdraw helps members strike it rich

IN AN attempt to attract more members and increase its turnover, the Emerald Bowls Club has introduced a weekly Friday night Superdraw - and last week one member hit the jackpot winning $13,000.

Club secretary Jacinda Fehlhaber said the new Superdraw had been operating for two weeks and both weeks the club had been drawn from a pool of 10 clubs around Australia giving its members a chance to win.

Ms Fehlhaber said the minimum jackpot was $10,000 and the club was part of two draws on a Friday; one at 6.15pm and another at 7pm.

She said all social members were automatically entered and if they were present when the draw took place they were eligible to win the jackpot.

"They have four minutes to claim their prize and if no claim is made it gets raised an extra $1000 the following week,” she said.

Ms Fehlhaber said the Calliope Club had a draw that reached $23,000 last December - the club is part of the same draw as the Emerald Bowls Club.

"We're back to $10,000 this week,” Ms Fehlhaber said. "We have more than 200 members now and it's only $5 to join.”

Any new members need to be signed up by 6pm on a Thursday for entry in the Friday night draw.

"Our bar prices are one of the cheapest around town and as a member you gain members prices when you present your membership card at the bar,” Ms Fehlhaber said.

The club also provides meat tray raffles on Friday nights and is hoping to organise social and barefoot bowls if numbers increase.

"Hopefully this will raise our memberships this year and get people in the door,” Ms Fehlhaber said. "It's a nice family- friendly club and you can just come in - you don't have to dress up - and there's not always something going on but it's always nice to come down and socialise and have a drink.”

Membership forms are available at the bar and opening hours are limited so check Facebook for times.