Support families of Vietnam veterans with funding

Emerald RSL sub-branch president Noel Mallyon served in the Vietnam War as part of the Royal Australian Navy. Taylor Battersby

A LONG Tan Bursary Scheme will provide post-secondary financial support to the children and grandchildren of Vietnam veterans while also "showing respect” for the Australia's former servicemen and women.

Noel Mallyon, Vietnam veteran and president of the Emerald RSL, said the scheme was a "great” idea which helped "keep people in touch” with the past.

Children and grandchildren of Vietnam veterans are being encouraged to apply for funding which provides post-secondary educational support.

Mr Mallyon said,

"Young people now are often unaware of the political issues and the trauma that went on over there. It was a totally different war.”

Mr Mallyon said it was important people understood the trauma faced during and after the war.

"The demonstrations that went on in the early 1960s and 1970s were disgusting - the way they treated anyone in the service.

"You felt rejected and let down by your country and people couldn't believe they were coming home and being greeted with this. There was a lack of acceptance people were often just shunned when they came home.” He said he hoped there was more acceptance in society now and an opportunity for the younger generation to learn about previous wars.

MP for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the scheme was designed to help students with continuing their education and pursuing their chosen career.

"The education and training of the next generation of students is just one of the ways the Government is honouring the service and sacrifice of the men and women who served our country in Vietnam.”

Applications close on 31 October, go to www.dva.gov.au/