Support for driver, 17, in coma after fatal car crash

THE community is pulling together in support of Adrian Fraser, the driver involved in a fatal car crash on March 27 that killed 17-year-old Jade Dixson.
Jade died on the way to the hospital after the red Hyundai flipped and slammed into a tree on Dulong Rd, Dulong just before midnight.
Adrian, also 17, had to be cut from the car and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
The well-known Nambour teens were good friends.
He has been in a coma in the ICU ward for just over a week.
Family and friends created a Go Fund Me campaign to help Adrian's family afford the medical costs.
A friend of Adrian's, Max Hart, has also offered to shave of his hair to help raise money for the Frasers.
On the page a close family friend of the Frasers Judy Tucker wrote:
"Our dear friend Adrian had a serious accident on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday 27th March and remains in a critical condition in a coma in Royal Brisbane Hospital.
"Our hearts and prayers go out to him and his family during this stressful time.
"We would like to raise funds for the ongoing medical costs to the family.
"Max (see picture below), a very good friend of Adrian's, has offered to have all his hair cut off by Georgia Dixson.
"Georgia is the twin sister of Jade who tragically lost her life in the accident.
"Time and place to be determined...watch this space as we will make this public via YouTube and media outlets.
"Please dig deep for this wonderful family and to support Max's generous offer."
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.