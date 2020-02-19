Menu
WILDLIFE CARE: A community carer from Emerald with a kangaroo joey in her care.
News

Support for orphaned CH animals

Contributed
19th Feb 2020 10:30 AM

CENTRAL Highlands Wildlife Carers has boosted its vet equipment and animal food supplies thanks to new funding.

Off the back of recent drought conditions and bushfires, there are reduced food sources for animals, and CH Wildlife Carers has seen an increase in animals in its care requiring medical support and food.

Yarrabee coal mine gave $4,300 to the organisation in December.

With the additional funding, the volunteer organisation also purchased a new IV stand, making it far more efficient to administer fluids to animals.

Avril Van Zyl from CH Wildlife Carers said: “We are very appreciative of the funding from Yarrabee, especially for the IV stand, which is instrumental in helping to deliver good care to injured wildlife.

“The IV stand is vital for rehydrating animals as soon as possible, as if not treated quickly, it can lead to organs shutting down, the animal going into shock, and the worst happening.

“We also have a strong community carers network who donate their time to rescue and rehabilitate animals in their own homes, and we rely on funding to purchase animal food and to pay for vet and facility costs.

“Currently we provide care for around 500 animals annually, so donations are vital to keep us in operation.”

CH Wildlife Carers is a volunteer, not-for-profit organisation, caring for sick, injured and orphaned wildlife in the homes of community carers.

A joey in care.
Yarrabee Coal Operations manager Cris Shadbolt welcomed the opportunity to fund the wildlife organisation.

“We are pleased to help a community organisation that aims to make a positive impact in our community through quality rehabilitation and care for injured or orphaned native Australian animals, especially following the recent bushfires,” Mr Shadbolt said .

The donation was part of the Yarrabee Community Support Program.

