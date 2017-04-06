Support gathers for Clarke Creek

REMOTE and rural communities were some of the hardest hit by Cyclone Debbie, leaving residents isolated after she tore through towns.

The small community of Clarke Creek, east of Middlemount, was among the worst affected in Isaac region. Many properties in the area were inundated, with fencing destroyed and livestock lost.

Like many small communities, the school is the heart of the town and devastatingly it was not left unscathed as water, a meter deep soaked the building. However, as news spread of the situation locals at Clarke Creek's neighbouring town, Middlemount, were quick to find a way to help.

The Middlemount Newsagency owner Carole Gray has started a collection box to raise funds to help with whatever the school needs.

"Families in the community were hit by water and have so much to think about at home. This is something small we can do for them,” she said.

Although the extent of the damage to the school is not known, Carole said the money raised will go toward whatever they need help replacing

On Tuesday Telstra technicians were able to gain access to Clarke Creek mobile tower and exchange to assess damage and potential repairs. While housing and public works crews moved into the area on Wednesday to assist in the recovery of school facilities and teacher's accommodation.

Isaac Local Disaster Management Group Chair and Mayor Anne Baker said "the Isaac Region Recovery sub-group has been established with a key priority being the restoration of access and infrastructure to isolated communities.”

"I'm extremely grateful to the local community members and groups, businesses, state agencies, council staff and volunteers who have rallied together,” she said.