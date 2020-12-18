Menu
Volunteers Vanessa Daniels and Kylie Sheargold travelling across Emerald in the sleigh with Santa as part of the 2019 Operation Rudolph.
Community

Support needed for a successful ‘Operation Rudolph’

Kristen Booth
18th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
OPERATION Rudolph will go ahead this year, spreading Christmas cheer across the Emerald community on the eve of Christmas.

However the annual tradition, organised by Emerald’s emergency services, will run slightly differently due to coronavirus.

Rather than taking lolly donations for the emergency service teams to throw to onlookers, the committee is seeking monetary donations, following advice from Queensland Health.

Operation Rudolph route for Emerald, 2020.
This will allow the committee to purchase lollies for the event while abiding by health advice.

Susan Juett of the SES said she was thrilled the event could continue this year and thanked the community for its support so far.

“Emerald SES are very excited that Operation Rudolph can proceed this year and we look forward to spreading some joy (and lollies) into the community,” she said.

“We are very grateful for the support of local individuals and businesses that have donated funds so far, and are hopeful a few more can come on board to ensure we have ample supply.”

Operation Rudolph route for Emerald, 2020.
The Operation Rudolph committee will be using donated funds to make a bulk lolly purchase to be used for this years event, with any left overs to cover extra running costs.

Sergeant Brad Weeks of the Queensland Police Service said every cent would make a difference with costs adding up each year.

“It’s costing more and more each year to keep the event compliant including purchasing of our own liability insurance,” he said.

“We had to jump through a lot of hoops this year to make it happen and now, we are over the moon and very relieved that we are able to keep Operation Rudolph going.

“We can’t wait to see the smiles on the children’s faces as we come down their street with Santa to really give Christmas Eve in Emerald that special Christmas feel.

“The locals are why we do it and without their help and the help of local business we couldn’t make it happen.”

For more information on the event routes or how to make a donation, visit the Operation Rudolph Facebook page or contact the committee by emailing emd.operation.rudolph@outlook.com or call 4982 4902.

