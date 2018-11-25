Vic MP loses his job on live TV

Australians are praising a Liberal frontbencher's gracious defeat after he found out he was more than likely to lose his job, live on air.

While appearing as a panellist on ABC TV as the results of the Victorian election rolled in, it became increasingly clear at the time that John Pesutto, the Shadow Attorney-General, would lose his Hawthorne seat as Labor's numbers rolled in.

At the time, the ABC had Labor projected to win with 52.0 per cent to Liberal's 48.0 per cent, however the results are now close and there is still a chance Mr Pesutto will maintain his seat.

AAP are claiming the result's are at a "knife's edge" and the ABC is reporting Mr Pesutto is leading by 0.2 per cent, despite a 8.6 per cent swing in favour of Labor.

Hawthorne, dubbed a blue-ribbon seat, has held by the Liberal party since 1955 and is one of the 60 potential seats Labor is on track to win.

Mr Pesutto was elected as the Member for Hawthorne in 2014, then he was appointed the Shadow Attorney-General.

Despite finding out it was almost certain he would lose, Mr Pesutto handled the situation with grace.

"The first thing that I would want to say is irrespective on the final result when it comes in, the first thing you should always do is thank the people who elected you in the first place," Mr Pesutto said.

"So, whatever happens and it's not looking great, but my first thought is to thank the people of Hawthorne who elected me in 2014.

"It's certainly, in the last four years, been a great honour to serve them and I certainly hope I didn't let them down."

People were quick to praise Mr Pesutto and comment on how graciously he accepted the whole situation.

While some expressed how thankful they were for Mr Pesutto's term, he was even praised by the Victorian Attorney-General, Martin Pakula, who said Mr Pesutto's loss was a "great loss to the Liberal Party". While others suggested the Liberal Party take note of the support he was receiving on social media.

The outcome of the election was certainly a blow for the Liberal Party, while the Victorian Opposition Leader, Matthew Guy, is facing mounting pressure for him to step down.

The Labor Party will maintain a majority, projected to win 61 of the 88 seats in parliament, after going into the election with just 45.