Support services are on hand to help you get back on track

A LOT of blokes think it's weak to admit they're going through a tough time.

But it's not true.

When you do take the step to talk about it, you'll discover you're far from alone.

Support service beyondblue offers the following advice for men who need to ask for help:

Reach out to your family, mates or co-workers.

Talk to your GP.

Make an action plan.

Don't rely on alcohol or other drugs.

You can also phone beyondblue's support line on 1300224636, or Lifeline on 131114.

Another great resource is The Resilience Project app, which has taught elite athletes like Billy Slater, the practical strategies that will help them bounce back from injuries and tough times.

The project helps men, women and children to work through their struggles using gratitude, empathy and mindfulness.

Grant Oswald said he would not be where he was now without The Resilience Project.

"Gratitude is training the brain to focus on the positive things in life rather than the negative, a simple yet effective procedure,” he said.

"Empathy is just doing a good deed for someone once a week. The endorphins you get from doing something nice for someone is amazing.

"Billy Slater said when he was injured he bought some homeless people some brekky, and for someone like him that's amazing. He said he was buzzing for months after.”

If you know someone who could be suffering, reach out, or point them in the right direction.