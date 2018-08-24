Support to pour in at local pubs

BEER FOR BUSHIES: Janie Goby and Jess O'Connell from Dooley's Springsure prepare to Let it Pour.

FOURTEEN pubs across Central Queensland will host Let it Pour fundraising events this weekend to help drought-stricken farmers.

Great Northern is donating 1000 kegs to venues across the country for the events, with all proceeds raised from the 1000 kegs to go to farmers' drought relief.

The participating Central Queensland pubs are: Mayfair Tavern, Emerald Golf Club, Blackwater Country Club, Capricorn Hotel, Dooley's Springsure, Dooley's Capella, Clermont Hotel Motel, Tieri Bowls Club, Middlemount Hotel Motel, CIVEO Dysart, Black Nugget Hotel, CIVEO Moranbah, Shakespeare Hotel and Prince of Wales Hotel Blackall.

Great Northern general manager Mick McKeown said the brewer had also tipped in $250,000 cash, and with the added support of Emerald hotels and clubs and 1000 other venues, they expected to raise more than $1million for drought relief.

"Venues across Central Queensland have been very quick to sign up to help,” MrMcKeown said.

"It's the Australian way to help a mate when things are tough, and 1000 pubs and clubs across Australia are committing to help our farming mates through a very trying time.

"Rather than just having a beer with a mate, this weekend we're asking Great Northern drinkers to have a beer for a mate, too.

"Regional Australia has supported Great Northern since day one and this weekend it's time for us to help give back.”

Let it Pour events will be held across the weekend, with venues doing what they can to support the cause and get people through the door.

"Pubs are booking bands, hosting karaoke and even putting the proceeds of the Saturday afternoon meat tray towards drought relief,” Mr McKeown said.

"As well as raising funds for farmers, Let it Pour is bringing farmers and communities together to share a beer and enjoy each other's company. It's really important at this difficult time for friends and communities to come together.”

Hotelier Mark Foody from the Mayfair Tavern said he was happy to support Let it Pour this weekend.

"We are really proud to take part. We're getting an enormous reaction from locals keen to support the event,” Mr Foody said.

Nearby hotels, including Dooley's Capella and Dooley's Springsure, have also signed up to raise funds and publican Greg King said the support for the Great Northern event was overwhelming.

"I haven't come across one patron not moved by the plight of our farmers right now,” Mr King said.

"I don't think we'll have any hassle convincing our customers to get right behind Let it Pour this weekend and buy a beer for a bushie.”

To find a Let it Pour event near you, visit letitpour.com.au.