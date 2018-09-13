Supporting farmers

KINDY kids from Group A at St Brigid's Catholic Kindergarten got together in the country spirit and dressed as farmers Monday to lend a helping hand.

Altogether, St Brigid's Catholic Kindergarten raised a total of $103 for drought-affected farmers across Western Queensland through Western Queensland Catholic Diocese Kindergartens.

Group A teacher Jenny Stagoll said the kindy is passionate about helping out the farmers.

"Lots of the children here are from rural families and have rural backgrounds, so are some of the staff,” she said.

"We are quite passionate about helping our farmers who are suffering due to the drought.

"All the money raised is going to families from Western Queensland to help with kindergarten fees.

"There are lots of other ways of helping farmers, but we thought this was a different way to help out.”

She said by raising funds for the farmers, it also helped the kids understand there are people in different circumstances.

"It's another way for the kids to show caring and understanding and also connect with our community,” she said.

"It also fits in beautifully with the ethos of the kindergarten - we really encourage caring and understanding of people who are different from ourselves.”

Mrs Stagoll said the only thing left to do now is pray for rain.

"That's all we can do. I'm not sure what the outcome is going to be for these farmers...” she said.

"The wider communities are becoming more involved and hopefully the government will come on board even more than they have already.

"We have been in this predicament before and it has always rained eventually.”