Supportive fundraiser

IF YOU'RE visiting Country Co, Blackwater, before July you'll notice a unique display of decorated bras hanging proudly in the rural supply store.

The display, which vividly contrasts to the stock in the store is not only a talking point for customers, but is also raising money for charity. After being touched by cancer, staff at the store have chosen to raise funds for Queensland Medical Institute of Research.

Senior sales assistant, Lynelle Neumann said the quirky fundraiser simply came about after a "brain wave”.

"Most of us have been touched by cancer, it's close to our heart,” she said.

"It's one of a few fundraisers we have done, over the past few years we've raised over $12,000 for QMIR.”

The bras which hang proudly from a clothesline across the roof can be purchased, decorated and named for $5, visitors and customers can then donate money to vote on their favourite to win with all proceeds donated QMIR.

The bras which raise the most money will be taken to Agrow in July where even more people will have the opportunity to vote, from there, the winner and runner-up will be announced and will receive a trophy.

"We love having a laugh, and seeing the looks on peoples' faces when they see the bras,” Lynelle said.

"Once we explain what it is about people take notice and vote.

"Men, women and children are all getting involved. There's a metal bra called the Iron Maiden, and another with XXXX stickers on it called On Tap.”

After three weeks the dedicated team has already raised $750, the total amount will then be matched by store owner Greg Hardgrave. There's still time to join the fundraiser, simply contact Country Co, Blackwater for information.