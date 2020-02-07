Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Surfing

Surf champ, 24, dies in Queensland

by Felix Allen
7th Feb 2020 6:51 AM | Updated: 8:29 AM

 

A French surfing champion has died in Australia aged 24.

Rising star Poeti Norac had moved to Queensland's Sunshine Coast a few months ago.

Poeti, from the Vendée region, started surfing with her father Bruno aged six in the seaside town Les Sables d'Olonne.

She specialised in longboard surfing after switching from shortboard, and had been competing in the discipline for 10 years.

A finalist four times in France's national championships, she came second in 2018 and third in 2016.

She also won ten victories in the Coupe du France.

The circumstances of her death last Saturday were not immediately clear.

A ceremony will be held to celebrate her life soon, the French Surfing Federation said.

"The surfing community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on her board and whose enthusiasm radiated in the Vendée and everywhere else," the federation said.

It also hailed her as an "outstanding educator" who "transmitted her passion for surfing and the ocean".

Poeti Norac had only just moved to Australia.
Poeti Norac had only just moved to Australia.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
editors picks poeti norac queensland sunshine coast surfing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

        premium_icon Coal giant wants to sell CQ mine

        Business Company reveals intentions for site in financial update

        Two-car incident near Comet

        premium_icon Two-car incident near Comet

        News Emergency services were called about 3pm today.

        Safe hang-out for region’s youth

        premium_icon Safe hang-out for region’s youth

        News There will be free food, Wi-Fi, video games, board games, ping pong and so much...

        Wife of cop killed in fatal crash sues for damages

        premium_icon Wife of cop killed in fatal crash sues for damages

        News Sergeant Brendan Poustie died after being struck by a car