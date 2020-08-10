Surfer dies at Sydney beach

A man died while surfing in treacherous conditions along the northern beaches of Sydney this afternoon.

Witnesses pulled the unconscious 44-year-old from the water at Collaroy Beach about 12.45pm and performed CPR, but he later died at the Royal North Shore Hospital.

Police recover the man’s surf board as he was rushed to the Royal North shore hospital. Picture John Grainger



The man was dragged under a submerged stormwater pipe amid huge swells during Sydney's wild weather.

Off-duty volunteer lifesavers, Carol Shaffer and her 12-year-old son Sam, rushed to help the man after seeing him in distress.

"We were down the other end of the beach and my son said, 'mum he's gone under the pipe', so we came down and eventually he popped out the other side of the pipe," Ms Chaffer told 9News.

"Then two people jumped down and grabbed him, we pulled him out and started CPR."

The pair were praised by Surf Life Saving NSW for their efforts.

New South Wales Police confirmed a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

There is a hazardous surf warning for the Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast tomorrow.

The man is now the sixth person to have drowned on the NSW coastline since the start of July, and the 43rd during the 2019-20 season.

