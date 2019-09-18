Surfing legend speaks after coma

SURFING legend Sunny Garcia is speaking to family after finally waking from a coma, five months after he was found unconscious in his Oregon home after what was reported as an attempt to take his own life.

His daughter Kaila posted to Instagram that her father was out of his coma and speaking again but that he was in for a long journey to recovery.

"A long over due update on my dad. We are taking one day at a time and celebrating each little triumph. My dad is a warrior and fighting everyday to get better and stronger," she wrote.

"He has said a few words and is now in therapy daily physical, speech and occupational.

My family and I thank you for your continued support for My dad as he continues to heal. It's going to be a marathon not a sprint but we work every day to make sure he is surrounded with love, laughter and ohana."

Kaila also shared a photo of the 2000 ASP World Champion in a wheelchair alongside his first wife.

Sonny Garcia with his family.

Family friend Janae Twisselman told Hawaii's Khon 2 that Garcia is starting to show signs of awareness.

"With the family members, he's paying attention to voices. He can follow people's faces. He's moving his head. He's speaking a few words," Ms Twisselman said.

The surfer had been open about his battles with depression for many years.

"Depression is no joke," he wrote back in 2014.

"Waking up feeling like you're ready to take on the world, then a couple of hours later, feeling down on life and wondering what's wrong with you.

"Well, I know I'm not alone and I'm not sure what's wrong with me because I have no reason to feel the way I do and it's been happening for about two years."

If you are experiencing mental health issues contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. In an emergency please call triple-0