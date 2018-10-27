Billabong tycoon’s ex-wife making a break

Nicole Bricknell’s mansion on the Nerang River at Cronin Island

THE ex-wife of disgraced former Billabong tycoon Matthew Perrin has put her multimillion-dollar Gold Coast property on the market.

Nicole Bricknell is selling her dream house - the Surfers Paradise mansion she built after her ex-husband was jailed.

View from a bedroom

Perrin was slotted for eight years in January 2016 for scamming $13.5 million.

Opening up to ATG, Ms Bricknell said life was "great" - referring to her three children, successful real estate career and sprawling riverfront home.

"I'm just happy and settled," she said.

"The kids are excellent and doing really well at school and university."

View from a living room

The Perrins - who made $57 million from their investment in Billabong - fell in love as teenagers and were long considered the Coast's golden couple.

While Ms Bricknell admits she has dated since her divorce in, the mother-of-three said she wasn't officially seeing anyone.

"Having quite a bit of time on your own you become quite independent," she said.

"Eventually someone will come along and the right person will come along."

View from the pool deck

Her two-storey Cronin Island mansion is one of 39 prestige properties on the exclusive island.

The luxury residence makes the most of its prestige riverfront position with spectacular views of the city skyline from almost every room.

"I wanted to capture the view from every room of the house," Ms Bricknell said.

"And that is exactly what we have achieved."

Perfect spot for entertaining

It comes with a seemingly endless list of luxury features including a central glass atrium, billiard room, bar, entertaining terrace and butler's pantry.

The house was completed and ready for her family in April 2017.

While it hasn't been listed with a price, the highest sale on the street was $11 million in 2016.

Nicole Bricknell in 2016

Ms Bricknell with Matthew Perrin in happier times