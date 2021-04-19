Menu
Crime

Surprise find in man’s pants after street disturbance

Tara Miko
19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:09 AM
A man found with a large knife stuffed down his pants near the Whitsunday police station will appear in court next month after creating a disturbance in public.

Whitsunday Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said officers' attention was drawn to a man acting erratically on Altman Avenue about 3am on April 11.

Officers spoke with a 44-year-old Cannonvale man and a search of his person allegedly found a large knife in his pants.

Senior Sergeant Blain said the man had "no lawful reason" to be carrying the knife at the time.

He was charged with possessing a knife in a public space and will appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on May 6.

