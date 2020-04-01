Surprise items now being sold at Bunnings

With most of us stuck at home for what could be the next six months the warehouse giant is selling new products that will definitely come in handy.

With most of us stuck at home for what could be the next six months the warehouse giant is selling new products that will definitely come in handy.

With gyms now closed, bootcamps banned and the likelihood of even tougher social distancing measures in the future it's no surprise that many of us have been getting our hands on gym equipment.

And, surprisingly, Bunnings is on hand to help out with the home improvement chain now selling workout gear via its online store MarketLink.

Available are gym accessories like Adidas-branded yoga mats, resistance bands and skipping ropes as well as exercise machines.

Bunnings is selling a range of treadmills, elliptical machines, exercise bikes and rowing machines, all which can be delivered to your home.

Gym junkies can get their hands on this foldaway treadmill for $422.95.

Bunnings is also selling this bike for $299.

Gym junkies can get their fix by purchasing one of Bunnings' treadmills which conveniently fold away for just $422.95.

While if an exercise bike is more your thing you can buy a mini version for $129 or a resistance version for $299.

RELATED: Prepare your home for a coronavirus outbreak

BUNNINGS INTRODUCES NEW RESTRICTIONS

Bunnings' range of gym equipment online comes after the hardware chain announced tough new buying limits.

The store has cracked down on panic buying with shoppers now restricted to a maximum of four items per person for cleaning and storage products, gardens sprayers and batteries.

Bunnings has been forced to introduce tough buying restrictions in response to panic buying. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

There will be a maximum of one item per customer for generators, gas bottles, respirators or face masks, fuel cans, methylated spirits and turpentine.

Bunnings managing director Michael Schneider told Today last week the restrictions were to ensure nobody missed out.

"As the uncertainty continues we want to make sure we can reassure customers that if you come to Bunnings you can get the products you are looking for," Mr Schneider said. "And you can get the things done at home you need to."

Bunnings has also limited its hours, with all stores now closing at 7pm on weeknights.

Stores will be open at 9am for retail customers however, tradies and emergency care workers will be able to access Bunnings earlier.

Weekend trading hours remain the same.

Originally published as Surprise items now being sold at Bunnings