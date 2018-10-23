Menu
Gal Gadot in a scene from Wonder Woman. Picture: AP
Movies

Shock delay for Wonder Woman sequel

23rd Oct 2018 7:07 AM

THE world will have to wait a while longer for the Wonder Woman sequel, which will now arrive in cinemas in mid-2020.

Warner Bros. announced overnight that Wonder Woman 1984 will now open on June 5, 2020 - three years since the release of the first film, which made more than US $820 million at the box office worldwide.

The sequel, which will see Gal Gadot return as the titular Amazonian superhero, had been slated for a November 2019 release.

Patty Jenkins is returning as director and has teased fans with tidbits about the series' time jump to the 1980s.

Gadot said she was "super excited" to announce the eight-month pushback, offering the opaque explanation that it was due to the "changing landscape":

While director Jenkins said the new date "feels like home":

The first Wonder Woman was a major blockbuster for Warner Bros.' DC Comics franchise, becoming the most successful live-action film directed by a woman.

The sequel, which is due to finish filming in December following a six-month shoot, would have been released a month after the Joker which is scheduled to open on Oct. 4, 2019.

