Surprising feat for hit song

A scene from Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You music video.

A scene from Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You music video. Supplied

Everyone's favourite song to drunkenly belt out at the office Christmas party, All I Want For Christmas Is You has finally made it to the top of the Billboard singles chart.

It's been a journey to the number one spot 25 years in the making for the self-confessed Queen of Christmas, who first released the song in 1994. However, because it was an EP and not a single, it wasn't allowed to compete in Billboard's Hot 100.

Rule changes in 2000 saw the song first enter the chart, and in recent years it's edged closer to the top spot - it finally entered the top 10 in December 2017, and last December made its way to number three.

According to Billboard, it's the first holiday hit to reign in the US since The Chipmunk Song in 1958 and 1959.

RELATED: Every song you need on your Xmas playlist

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

The 49-year-old shared the news on social media, tweeting to her 21.4 million followers, "We did it" with a string of emojis to convey happy tears.

"It's something my diehard fans think about, and people that are really close to me are talking to me about it literally all year," she said of the number one milestone in an interview withThe New York Times.

"This song is not one of those things that decays year over year, with some old-style message," senior analyst for Nielsen Music Dave Bakula told the publication.

"It's a simple, straight-ahead pop gem that just happens to be about Christmas."

The song, reported Billboard, secured 45 million streams, 34 million radio plays and 27,000 digital sales in the past week alone.

According to The New York Times, the modern classic was able to hit number one thanks to a surge on streaming devices and Carey's dedicated marketing plan.

"Every year we focus a campaign around new ways to market All I Want for Christmas because the opportunities for people to hear this perennial classic just seem to grow and grow," said chairman of Sony Music Group, Rob Stringer.

For its 25th anniversary, she promoted the track even harder than usual with a social media drive beginning just after Halloween.

Carey also produced a new video for the song - set for release on December 20 - and released it as a stand-alone CD single for the first time.

RELATED: Dicko spills on Mariah's diva demands

Excited to debut my brand new music video for ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU in celebration of #MC25. Tune in for the world premiere on DECEMBER 20th at 12AM ET!!! Join me for a LIVE Q&A right before at 11:30PM ET on YouTube ❄️🎅🏼🎄I can’t wait to share this moment with you all!! pic.twitter.com/ly7iuwJ8wQ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2019

While it's taken her a quarter of a century to make the top spot, that doesn't mean the hit hasn't been staggeringly lucrative for the singer or broken records.

According to Business Insider, by the time Christmas came in 2018 the song had grossed Carey a whopping $88 million since its first release.

Last year, the hit also broke Spotify's global single-day streaming record on Christmas Eve, surpassing 10.8 million streams.

And a little-known fact about the song: it was written in 15 minutes.

When songwriter Walter Afanasieff and Carey came together in 1994 to think up material for the album "Merry Christmas", they carved out the chords, structure and melody for the track in just a quarter of an hour.

"I don't need something else to validate the existence of this song," Carey told The New York Times.

"I used to pick it apart whenever I listened to it, but at this point, I feel like I'm finally able to enjoy it. I just truly love the holidays. I know it's corny, and I don't care."