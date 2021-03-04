Surprising Hollywood trend escort clients are asking for

It's the world’s oldest profession but what clients are requesting from escort services in 2021 might leave even the most risque a little shocked.

Forget the washboard abs and chiselled physique, women seeking a male companion are now requesting blokes with a "dad bod".

The body shape - a cross between overweight and muscular - became a global sensation in 2015 with Hollywood celebrities such as Chris Pratt and Zac Efron veering away from their former bulging builds.

Since then stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron and Matthew McConaughey have also followed the trend.

And while women are requesting a much more natural look in their male companions, men too are turning away from young and plastic to request more mature women.

Samantha X, who owns and operates an escort service Australia-wide, told The Daily Telegraph there had been a slow but noticeable change in what her clients wanted.

She added that the most popular clientele is not what you would think.

"We find that 90 per cent of our men like women over the age of 40. We are now recruiting more mature-aged women, between 30 and 60, to help with the demand," she said.

"I've had a 22 year old client who said he was addicted to cougars and is not attracted to women his own age. He said 'once you've had a woman, you don't go back to girls'."

The best selling author's agency, Samantha X After Dark, has just started providing a platform for male escorts for women after increasing demand.

"I think most people think the sex industry is run by gross pimp men when actually its largely a really professional all-female business. We are in the business of empowering women, not exploiting them," she said.

"This is about how we are in the business of giving women pleasure."

She said the industry had managed to survive the impacts of the global pandemic.

"We're in the process of looking for more girls. I've always said this industry is recession proof, we haven't been as badly impacted by the coronavirus," she said.

"It appears that men have a lot more spare cash at the moment."

The dad bod was is a slight change of pace for stars Efron and McConaughey who are often seen with bulging biceps and washboard abs.

Surveys have found that most men and women find the slightly saggy midriff as a sign of confidence.

Multiple academic studies have tried to outline what really makes people attracted to each other.

Hypothesis include symmetry of facial features, the right waist to hip ratio and whether facial scarring in men makes them more attractive for one-night stands.

Dr Nikki Goldstein, a sexologist and relationship expert, said most people's attraction is born out of comfort or recall.

"What I've found is guys who like older women are women who have an understanding of themselves, maturity and knowledge of their sexuality," she said.

"Whereas a younger girl may come with insecurities and a lack of knowledge of what they really want.

"Most women want a man that can make them feel sexy, from my research, I've found that most male escorts are not the typical magic mike type. They have a charm and confidence rather than the ripped looks and being covered in oil."

