Surprising item that can clean almost anything

Dishwasher tablets have transformed our cleaning routines, with the powerful tabs removing even the toughest of stains - all over the house.

Cleaning fans have been using them to shift stubborn marks on everything from the oven to the fridge, and they've even proved effective on oil spills - just make sure to wear some gloves when using them, The Sun reports.

OVEN, TRAYS & RACKS

It's no secret dishwasher tablets work wonders on all parts of an oven, with fans using them to shift grime on their door, grease on the bottom of the cooker and even the trays and racks.

A grimy oven door is a familiar sight in most households, but if you've tried traditional cleaning products with no luck - grab a dishwasher tablet.

Cleaning fans raved about the results on Facebook and shared incredible before-and-after snaps of their dirty ovens.

Fans have long raved about incredible results on grimy oven doors using dishwasher tablets. Picture: Mums Who Clean/Facebook

Simply use the tablet as a sponge to lift away baked on grease. Picture: Mums Who Clean/Facebook

One mother said: "After years of using strong chemicals and a tonne of elbow grease to clean my oven I am amazed that all it takes is a dishwasher tablet, warm water and a light scrub."

Sharing a step-by-step guide, she added: "Pot of warm water, dipped the dishwasher tablet in and lightly used it to scrub the glass.

"Back and forth dipping into the water to keep it moist and washing the grime off."

Oven trays and racks require even less effort, as you can let them soak and the dishwasher tablet does all the hard work for you.

One woman revealed she gets all her trays and racks out, pours hot water in along with a dishwasher tablet, covers with foil then leaves for two hours.

When she comes back her trays are gleaming - with hardly any effort

And they work a treat on oven trays and racks – just leave them to soak. Picture: Mums Who Clean/Facebook

BINS

Bins need constant cleaning, and it's never a fun job putting your Marigolds on and getting all the way down to the bin juice.

While we can't stop it being a gross task, using a dishwasher tablet should make the job a breeze - and hopefully less horrific to clean next time.

Making sure there are no holes in the bottom of your bin, fill it with as much boiling water as possible - giving it a 'bath' - before dropping a tablet in.

Let it soak for around an hour then pour out the water and give it a rinse, The Kitchn reported.

TOILETS

Dishwasher tablets aren't just useful in the kitchen, as they work wonders in the bathroom too.

If your toilet is looking as if it's seen better days, pop a tablet in the bowl and let it work some magic.

Wait for the tablet to dissolve - scrub the rest of the bathroom in the meantime - then tackle the bowl with a brush to shift unsightly stains.

WASHING MACHINES

It turns out any appliance can be improved with a dishwasher tablet, even your washing machine.

We don't mean using it instead of washing powder, rather pop a tablet in your drum when empty and run it on a hot cycle - and see the amount of dirty water which comes out.

Facebook users have been sharing horrified videos after trying it out for themselves, and realising how filthy their machines are.

Even the washing machine gets the tablet treatment – just make sure it's empty of your clothes. Picture: Mums Who Clean/Facebook

Sharing their results, one woman revealed her water turned a dirty shade of brown, saying: "Well to say I am disgusted is an understatement."

Aanother said: "Decided to try use dishwasher tablets to clean my washing machine - I am now mesmerised."

And they work wonders on the drawer too, with one woman restoring hers to its original gleaming white with the help of a tablet and a toothbrush.

PATIO FURNITURE

This may seem a little bizarre, but your outdoor tables and chairs can also benefit from the tablet treatment.

After being outside over winter, they'll probably have a stain or two, so simply grab a bucket with some hot water and head outside.

Dip a tablet in the water and use it to go over your furniture, scrubbing away any marks.

Alternatively you could dissolve a tablet in the water then use a sponge to wipe away marks, and it's worth pointing out this works best on plastic - and do a test patch first.

POTS AND PANS

Dirty saucepans and frying pans get cleaned the dishwasher anyway, but if you've got some burnt-on marks from an attempt at a curry, the tabs can help you out.

Before chucking away that black pot, boil the kettle and pour in some hot water along with a tab.

Simply leave it to soak, and as if by magic - your pan should be restored to its former glory.

Fans tried out the tip on Facebook, and raved about the result, saying: "Half fill a saucepan with water, bring to a boil and then let simmer for 10 minutes. I've done this a couple of times and it has completely cleaned my pans."

Before you chuck that old pot out – try pouring hot water and dropping a dishwasher tablet in it. Picture: Facebook

It removes burnt on marks and leaves it looking as good as new. Picture: Facebook

FRIDGE

Next up is the fridge, and we don't mean removing shelves to toss in the dishwasher.

Food can end up leaking, staining and generally getting stuck to the shelves, door and even sides, and it can become tricky to clean if it's in a hard-to-reach place.

So next time you're trying to scrub a spilt lasagne stain, dip a tablet in warm water, and use the flat side to scrub at the stain.

It should lift away with ease, then use a damp cloth to mop up any spills and water - and we advise removing food from the shelf below before starting.

OIL SPILLS

While you're outside, you might as well tackle that unsightly oil spill on the ground.

Whether you've tried everything to shift it, or just tried to ignore it, try using a dishwasher on the mark - after ensuring it's completely dried up.

Wet the area then grab that little tab and start scrubbing, and you may need a few depending on the size.

Leave it to sit for at least half an hour, then rinse away with warm water.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Originally published as Surprising item can clean almost anything