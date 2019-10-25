How often should you wash your hair, based on your hair type

How often should you wash your hair?

Finding the perfect hair-wash schedule is often impossible for us women.

Sometimes we're told not to wash our hair often, other times were told frequent shampooing is best.

So many mixed messages.

So what's the real answer?

We got a few experts to weigh in on the debate, and it all comes down to your hair type, texture and lifestyle.

Remington Australia brand expert Stewart Foreman said as a general rule you should be scrubbing every two to three days.

"It's best to not wash your hair every day as this strips the hair of its natural oils, but if your hair tends to get greasy quite quickly, it can be washed more frequently," he said.

If you're the type of person who washes their hair more frequently because of activities such as the gym or swimming, then a mild shampoo is recommended to keep it in the best condition, according to Rob Smith, Dyson's senior principal scientist.

"Each hair follicle has its own sebaceous gland which secretes oils onto the hair and scalp. Some people may suffer from too much sebum production in which case washing more frequently can help keep your hair looking fresh," Mr Smith told news.com.au.

"Your hair also picks up pollutants from the air, including odours, so keeping it clean can help minimise this, and if you swim then washing your hair soon after can help minimise chlorine damage."

HAIR TYPES

Hair with thicker strands can go longer without cleansing, while thin tresses tend to get dirty and oily quicker. Curly hair tends to be on the dry side so can go longer without washing, while straight hair may require more frequent washing. Coarse hair can be left for longer without a good scrub, while silky hair can't.

How many times you should wash your hair depends on your hair type, texture and lifestyle, according to experts.

"Fine, oily hair will need more washing than thicker, dry textured hair," Schwarzkopf Professional national ambassador Dee Parker Attwood said.

She agreed that washing your hair too often threw natural bacteria on your scalp, and this could lead to scalp dryness and dry hair strands too.

And when this happens, it makes things like styling very difficult - hence why it can be hard to manage your hair during summer in dry heat.

"Dry shampoos and wearing your hair up can prolong times between washing," Ms Parker Attwood added.

"The better you look after your hair, the healthier it will look and feel. It will also make it more manageable and easy to style.

"I always think it's easier to put the groundwork in rather than deal with the problems once they present themselves."

If you've noticed your hair becoming weaker with lots of split ends forming, it's probably best to take a step back from straightening it.

Mr Smith advises to avoid styling with "extreme heat" as it is a significant contributor to hair damage.

"It makes it harder to align the strands, smooth and shape them resulting in less shiny hair," he said.

Even when blow drying hair, it's important to always use thermal protectants.

"Don't blast hair with too much heat or use a speed setting that's too fast for your hair type," Mr Foreman advises.

"If you have thick hair the fastest speed setting is the best, whereas if your hair is more of a medium to fine texture I would recommend the medium speed setting.

"Use the cool shot function after drying to close cuticles and prevent frizz."