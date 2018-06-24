Menu
LOCAL FOOD: New survey to bring fresh, local food opportunities to the Central Highlands.
News

Survey to raise awareness of local foods

24th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

LOCAL consumers have a growing hunger for authentic, fresh food, but may not be aware of the range of produce grown in the region.

Central Highlands Development Corporation is trying to better connect local producers and the community with a new survey.

CHDC agribusiness development co-ordinator Liz Alexander said the region was home to a range of produce including table grapes, watermelon, citrus, beef, grains and legumes, figs, garlic and potatoes.

"We know that many in the Central Highlands would like to be able to buy local produce and know more about where their food comes from, but it's often difficult,” she said.

"The research will assist producers, retailers and caterers to understand the business opportunities for delivering fresh local food to the region.”

The survey findings will be presented at CHDC's Meet the Food Innovators forum on November 17.

The 10-minute survey is available at chdc.com.au until June 30, and all participants will go in the draw to win one of five family passes to the Emerald, Blackwater or Capella cinemas.

central highlands produce chdc local produce
Central Queensland News

