Survivor star’s big body transformation

Gloriously mulleted Kalgoorlie miner John Eastoe became Australian Survivor's latest victim in Tuesday night's episode, a casualty of the lingering feud between the Contenders and Champions tribes.

And the first thing the reality star did after being voted out of the show - even before eating one of his beloved Mexican parmas - was stand in front of a mirror for the first time in over a month to survey his physical transformation:

"It's the skinniest I've ever been."

"That's probably the skinniest I've ever been, mate. That's out of control. At least I lost the pot belly... all good!" he said as he inspected his new-look body - including a brand new smattering of freckles across his face.

While Eastoe didn't reveal exactly how much weight he had lost, his reaction stands in contrast to that of former AFL star Shaun Hampson, who revealed he found his 10kg Survivor weight loss "very confronting" and quickly put most of the weight back on.

John at Jury Villa.

Before he entered the show.

John competed alongside a bevy of self-confessed Survivor megafans during his 36 days on the show - Shaun, Dave, Harry and Andy chief among them - but he gave a rather surprising confession to news.com.au reporter Hannah Paine in Fiji.

Johnny gets a look at his new body.

John pre-Survivor, in October 2018.

John revealed he "never watched the show … I watched five episodes before I came out here and sort of winged it."

John’s smile faded as he realised his time was up.

With his flowing mullet, tiny speedos and penchant for Aussie slang, John was an instant hit with viewers, some even calling for him to become the next Bachelor.

His burgeoning fanbase have his housemate to thank for his appearance on the show. It was a typically laid-back decision-making process.

"He said, 'Survivor is auditioning, you should go on it', and I just said, 'Yeah all right'. I thought it would be an interesting experience, to put myself out there a little bit and have a laugh. Really I'm just here to take the piss to be honest."

John's admission stands in stark contrast to many of this season's key players, some of whom had been watching Survivor since childhood and were well versed in the game's many twists and turns.

Unsurprisingly, given he lasted five weeks in a season crawling with sneaky superfans, John said he found deception a particularly tough aspect of the game.

He developed quite the fanbase.

John for Bachie?

"Deceiving people isn't something that I really liked doing, telling people one thing and then going and bloody voting against them at tribal wasn't good," he said, nominating tsunami survivor Sarah's exit as a particularly tough pill to swallow.

"I had a lot of time for Sarah; I thought she was a strong woman, but we decided that we needed to cull her and that was tough. I think a lot of people look at that like it's just a strategic move, but for me it was like: I've got to lie to this poor lady and I'm going to deceive her in front of the whole nation."

John and Sarah: ‘I had to lie to this poor lady in front of the whole nation.’ Picture: Nigel Wright

Australian Survivor airs 7.30pm Sundays to Tuesdays on Ten.