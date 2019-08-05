Survivor star’s bikini secret weapon
Model Sam Schoers became the latest Australian Survivor contestant to be blindsided, exiting the show in a shock elimination by the other members of her newly-swapped tribe in Monday night's episode
Speaking to news.com.au before the episode aired, Schoers admitted that she really hadn't seen it coming.
"I had no idea. I even left a pair of shoes and a hat back at camp - I did NOT think I was going," she sighed.
Schoers, 30, provided one of this season's most talked about moments when she competed in an early challenge in a very skimpy bikini. She certainly won some new fans - while others wondered how her choice of clothing would last through her Survivor experience. Now she reveals there was a "method to the madness" of her outfit choice.
"Firstly, I don't know why there was 'uproar'; they were actually just bathers. There were plenty of other people in bathers … some of the boys were in their underwear!" she said.
"But I got those bathers in particular on purpose. The sides were adjustable on the bottom, so I could tighten them up, and I took the top to an alterer and got it completely reinforced. And it helped, because I lost eight kilos throughout my experience and I needed them to be extra tight; I needed them to be comfortable," Schoers revealed.
"So there you go: They might have looked delicate, but they absolutely were not. I put a lot of thought into what I was wearing, because I didn't have a suitcase of clothing - I only had my bathers and my dry clothes back at camp."
Schoers' Contenders teammate Matt Farrelly provided another viral moment during Sunday's episode, as the high school teacher and pro-wrestler celebrated his tribe's win with an OTT chest-beating display. The testosterone-fuelled moment was enough for Champions tribe member Abbey Holmes to dub him "an actual idiot." So what's he really like?
"Matt reminds me a lot of my boyfriend - they're both school teachers; they're both very active. In real life he is the most down-to-earth, softly spoken, slow-paced guy," she said.
Schoers explained Farrelly's aggressive nature during challengers was "just that pro-wrestling character coming out - he's completely different one-on-one. He's a very humble, down to earth guy - hopefully they show a bit of that too," she said.
Unsurprisingly given her rapid eight-kilo weight loss, Schoers said the "starvation" was far and away the most difficult aspect of her two-and-a-bit weeks spent on Survivor.
"Day seven, day eight of winning no rewards - the starvation was real. It's such a unique place to be in where you just don't have access to food," she said.
Australian Survivor airs 7:30pm Sundays to Tuesdays on Ten.