Survivor villain’s wardrobe has fans in frenzy

FROM the moment he joined Ten's Australian Survivor, veteran competitor Russell Hantz was always destined to stand out.

And that's exactly what happened when Australian Survivor: Champions Versus Contenders kicked off last night.

Hantz, known as one of the greatest villains in the show's history, caused a stir on Twitter with his choice of clothing attire for the contest.

Russell Hantz baffled fans with his wardrobe choice.

Undetterd by the tropical climate of Savusavu, the American Survivor star appeared in the debut episode wearing a leather vest, fedora hat and jeans.

His get-up, despite the soaring humidity, didn't go unnoticed by fans while others questioned his inclusion in the "Champions" category.

Russel Hantz has never won Survivor just FYI and was one of the first players that proved the "villain" approach can never really take you all the way. So calling him a Champion is a bit of a stretch imho. #SurvivorAU — Mitch Feltscheer (@mitchfel) August 1, 2018

Hello Russell, but how can you be the greatest player the game has ever seen and also decide a fedora, leather vest and jeans are the perfect outfit to compete in? #SurvivorAU — mat whitehead (@matwhi) August 1, 2018

On joining Australian Survivor, Russell said: "I have no choice in this. I have to win. I have to prove to everyone that I can do it and I have to prove to myself that I am as good as people say I am."

The new season pitches 12 Australians against 12 achievers from different backgrounds.

The Champions group, which includes Steve "Commando" Willis and former Olympian Shane Gould, is facing The Contenders, the ultimate underdogs, who will be using their strengths and knowledge of the game to take the big guys down.