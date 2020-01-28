Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani chief says activists' intimidation 'won't work'

        premium_icon Adani chief says activists' intimidation 'won't work'

        News Miner defends bus company as protest groups continue persuading it to abandon the deal.

        Cattle on road after truck rollover

        premium_icon Cattle on road after truck rollover

        News Cattle have been thrown onto the road during truck crash.

        SEARCH: CCTV images of men released after pub assault

        SEARCH: CCTV images of men released after pub assault

        News Investigators are seeking public assistance to identify two men after an assault at...

        FIRST DAY: School students strut their stuff

        premium_icon FIRST DAY: School students strut their stuff

        News Prep students were excited to hit the playground.