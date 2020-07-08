Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Crime

Suspected stolen getaway car crashes near house

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Jul 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man yesterday was found crashed in a vacant block of land at Belgian Gardens.

Townsville Police were called to the corner of Hooper St and Parramatta Rd about 7am to reports a suspected stolen car had crashed.

A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Photos from the scene show the car dumped, with the driver's door open, near a house.

The car, a white Toyota Aurion, matches the description of a car involved in a violent stealing attack on an 88-year-old man at Wulguru yesterday.

The elderly man was outside a retirement village when two men in hoodies approached and stole his bag.

They fled in the Toyota sedan.

A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The driver of the dumped car had already fled the scene when police arrived this morning.

Forensic detectives were on scene.

Originally published as Suspected stolen getaway car crashes near house

More Stories

car crash crime getaway car queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year

        premium_icon IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year

        Information Get the full breakdown of the annual QAS data for Central Queensland HERE >>>

        Kid who stood on crate to call first race goes international

        premium_icon Kid who stood on crate to call first race goes international

        Horses He has come a long way from the short 15-year-old boy who stood on a milk crate to...

        JOBS BOOM: Solar farm to employ 300+ workers

        premium_icon JOBS BOOM: Solar farm to employ 300+ workers

        News The $350 million project will be one of Australia’s largest renewables projects.

        Aspiring CQ pollies, please stand up

        premium_icon Aspiring CQ pollies, please stand up

        Politics Queensland’s newest political party has seemingly been a “hard sell” in CQ to...