Suspended horse trainer set for additional criminal charges

Jarrod McLean, the horse trainer facing a potential life ban for torturing animals, is likely to be hit with charges relating to threats to kills.

A dispute over money is believed to be at the centre of a Victoria Police investigation into alleged threats to kill, blackmail and extortion involving suspended trainer Jarrod McLean.

McLean and a failed former Ararat trainer are likely to be charged on summons over an alleged incident between May and December last year.

Victoria Police said: "Detectives from Knox Crime Investigation Unit have interviewed two men in relation to an alleged incident that occurred in Rowville between May and December 2019.

"The men, aged 39 and 45 from Yangery and Baringhup, were released and are expected to be charged on summons in relation to blackmail, extortion, make threats to kill and threats to damage property offences."

McLean's lawyer Tony Hannebery said he had no knowledge of the imminent charges.

Racing Victoria is aware of the ongoing investigation.

"We've been notified by Victoria Police that they have an ongoing investigation into the conduct of a male from Yangery and another from Baringhup," RV said.

"As it is an ongoing police investigation it's inappropriate for us to comment any further, other than to say that we remain interested in the matter."

McLean is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court next month on police charges of allegedly torturing and terrifying horses with electric jiggers and plastic piping.

McLean, disqualified trainer Darren Weir, Tyson Kermond and former jockey William Hernan are all scheduled to appear in court on February 14 over allegations involving horses Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil.

McLean is also charged with corrupt betting and conspiring to deceive stewards as part of a separate investigation run by the Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit.

Police found performance enhancing EPO on syringes in McLean's bedroom during raids last January.

DNA on the syringes linked the syringes for former Perth Cup winner Cats Fun.