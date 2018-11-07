Sutton’s manager ‘confident’ he’ll play with Souths

John with his son and Rabbitohs team mates at Kensington Oval. Picture: Toby Zerna

JOHN Sutton is expected to remain at South Sydney next NRL season with his management insisting they're confident of getting a deal over the line.

Sutton is one of a number of high-calibre players still uncontracted for 2019 despite many clubs this week returning to pre-season training.

Sutton, Cameron Smith and Jarryd Hayne headline a list of players who were not featured on their club's top 30 list when they were published last week.

Brisbane trio Tevita Pangai Junior, Corey Oates and Matt Lodge are also yet to put pen to paper but are expected to remain at Red Hill.

Sutton and winger Robert Jennings are both yet to officially sign with Souths for next year however are tipped to remain.

Sutton's manager Steve Gillis said he was bullish about Sutton, who turned 34 on Monday, playing a 16th and final year at the Rabbitohs.

"Still confident, just working through the process," Gillis said.

John Sutton is yet to sign for season 2019. Picture: AAP

"As you are aware Souths have two spots left in their top 30 and I anticipate one will be offered to John Sutton."

Sutton, who captained the Rabbitohs to their 2014 premiership, had one of his best seasons in 2018.

Smith's deal with the Storm continues to drag out with the former Australian skipper's management reportedly playing hard ball over his value.

Hayne was not with the Eels playing group as they headed to Armidale in central NSW for a training camp this week.

It's believed that he is unhappy with the club's offer and the cross code star's re-signing will hinge on whether the club can make room in their salary cap.

Centre Michael Jennings has been linked with a move to Newcastle, however that could be scuttled if Canterbury front-rower David Klemmer moves to the Knights as expected.