Sweet grass-fed success

GRASS-FED: Emerald farmer Bill Crowther will be the first Queenslander to supply locally-grown beef to Coles' grass-fed Graze Beef range.

EMERALD cattle farmer Bill Crowther has received a $500,000 grant to become Coles' first Graze Beef supplier in Queensland.

The second-generation farmer will use the grant from the Coles Nurture Fund to plant 1215 hectares of leucaena on two of his properties near Emerald.

Leucaena, a resilient tree-legume, has an expected life of around 30 years.

The plant is ideal for the Central Queensland climate, drawing moisture from deeper down in the soil, ensuring year-round grazing opportunities for cattle.

Since his parents started farming in 1965, Bill and his wife Anne have grown the business into a cropping and cattle operation across three cattle properties in Emerald and the Arcadia Valley.

They are now joined by their sons, Matthew, John, Harry and their families.

Mr Crowther said after supplying beef to Coles since 2011, he and his family wanted to find a pathway to supply grass-fed beef to Coles.

"It is difficult to supply all year round in Queensland with just grass and oats due to the seasonal conditions and being able to meet Coles' requirements,” he said.

"It would be difficult to do this without leucaena which will help to fatten our livestock.

"By incorporating leucaena with quality grass and oats with our selectively bred cattle herd, we will be able to supply these cattle into the domestic market as hormone-free, grass-fed beef for Coles' Graze range.”

The fund will also make the venture achievable in the short-term for the family.

"Rather than trying to implement this plan over 10 years, we'll be able to turbo-charge our operation and bring it down to two years,” Mr Crowther said.

"This innovation will help us to have grass-fed cattle ready for market annually between January through to October from 2018.

"We were very excited when we heard the news that we were receiving a $500,000 grant.

"It gives us a wonderful opportunity,” he said.

"We really appreciate that Coles has this Nurture Fund for small businesses.”

The Crowthers have already planted 121 hectares of leucaena at their property, Sweetwater.

They will look to plant a total of just over 600 hectares this summer and another 600 hectares next summer.