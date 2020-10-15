Menu
PET OF THE WEEK: Meet Hobbes, a male DSH Tabby born in September 2020.
Sweet little fur ball on the search for fur-ever home

Contributed
15th Oct 2020 2:00 PM

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Hobbes.

Isn’t this little fella just the cutest?! He is a DSH Tabby male born in September 2020.

He is a really cuddly young guy who particularly loves to sneak up around your chin and rest on your chest.

He loves to have his little play sessions around the house involving all the adults, but the house cats just aren’t interested in kitten play – snobs!

Hobbes is great around the house dogs and is not phased by them all. Look out though, he will steal your heart in just one night as he loves to curl up with you in your bed!

Hobbes will come feline aids tested, microchipped, with all up-to-date vaccinations and a desexing voucher.

Adoption cost is $150. For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook.

