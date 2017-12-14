Menu
Login
News

Sweets set to flood the streets

LOLLIES GALORE: Operation Rudolf is a go this Christmas Eve, with Santa and emergency services planning to flood the streets with sugary sweets.
LOLLIES GALORE: Operation Rudolf is a go this Christmas Eve, with Santa and emergency services planning to flood the streets with sugary sweets. Francis Witsenhuysen
by Aden Stokes

CHILDREN and adults are looking forward to lining the streets of Emerald to be rained on by a shower of sweets from Operation Rudolph this Christmas Eve.

The annual event will bring emergency services together and take to the streets, bringing the spirit of Christmas to the local community, while throwing lollies out of their windows.

Emergency services will depart from Cyprus Dr and split into two parades, the first covering South Emerald at 5.30pm, starting at Selma Road, and the second covering North Emerald at 5.45pm.

Santa Claus will also make a magical appearance in both parades, being towed along on his sleigh at the rear of an SES vehicle.

Station officer at Emerald Fire and Rescue Clive Weeks said he looked forward to the parade and seeing the smiles and joy on people's faces as they passed by with Santa on the sleigh.

"It reinforces the Christmas spirit on the night before all the Christmas presents turn up under the tree and in kids' stockings,” Mr Weeks said.

"It builds the excitement and I hope everybody comes down to support Operation Rudolf this year.”

He said all the lollies that were used had been donated by local businesses in town.

"It is quite lovely driving around on Christmas Eve and throwing lollies out, people really enjoy it and get into it. It's a nice thing to do,” he said.

If there are still people who would like to donate lollies to Operation Rudolph, they must be individually wrapped, no chocolates, and can be dropped off at the Queensland Ambulance Station on the corner of Egerton and Anakie St. For route details see our Facebook page.

Topics:  christmas eve emergancy services operation rudolf parade

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

Robyn will go above and beyond what is required

Meet Robyn Bowering, the selected baton bearer to represent Barcaldine in the 2018 Queens baton relay.

Phoebe stumps up for nationals

CHAMPION: Phoebe Murphy has been chosen to represent the Queensland Country Women's side at the National Championships next year.

An Emerald teen is reaching new heights in cricket.

Eagles out to boost flock

BACK IN THE GAME: Emerald Eagles are calling on interested players to join their reserve grade team and need a committed coach to manage the team.

Emerald Eagles are looking to get back into the competition.

Football expands in the new year

BOOST: The FQ Community Cup starts next year, providing an elite pathway for juniors.

Football Queensland announced the FQ Community Cup.

Local Partners