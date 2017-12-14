Sweets set to flood the streets

LOLLIES GALORE: Operation Rudolf is a go this Christmas Eve, with Santa and emergency services planning to flood the streets with sugary sweets.

CHILDREN and adults are looking forward to lining the streets of Emerald to be rained on by a shower of sweets from Operation Rudolph this Christmas Eve.

The annual event will bring emergency services together and take to the streets, bringing the spirit of Christmas to the local community, while throwing lollies out of their windows.

Emergency services will depart from Cyprus Dr and split into two parades, the first covering South Emerald at 5.30pm, starting at Selma Road, and the second covering North Emerald at 5.45pm.

Santa Claus will also make a magical appearance in both parades, being towed along on his sleigh at the rear of an SES vehicle.

Station officer at Emerald Fire and Rescue Clive Weeks said he looked forward to the parade and seeing the smiles and joy on people's faces as they passed by with Santa on the sleigh.

"It reinforces the Christmas spirit on the night before all the Christmas presents turn up under the tree and in kids' stockings,” Mr Weeks said.

"It builds the excitement and I hope everybody comes down to support Operation Rudolf this year.”

He said all the lollies that were used had been donated by local businesses in town.

"It is quite lovely driving around on Christmas Eve and throwing lollies out, people really enjoy it and get into it. It's a nice thing to do,” he said.

If there are still people who would like to donate lollies to Operation Rudolph, they must be individually wrapped, no chocolates, and can be dropped off at the Queensland Ambulance Station on the corner of Egerton and Anakie St. For route details see our Facebook page.