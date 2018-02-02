Menu
Swim clubs seal up the competition

SWIMMING TO VICTORY: Emerald Seals Swim Club swimmers with mascot Flipper the Seal.
SWIMMING TO VICTORY: Emerald Seals Swim Club swimmers with mascot Flipper the Seal. Contributed
by Aden Stokes

Swimming: THE Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club competed at the Jill Matthew's Memorial Meet last weekend in Dysart.

Emerald Seals left the meet with second overall and first for aggregate.

Tough competition came from Blackwater, Caribea, Clermont, Dysart, Mackay, Mackay Cyclones, Middlemount, Mirani, Moranbah and Springsure.

Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club publicity officer Wendy Gaskin congratulated all swimmers, coach Jodi Sprought and parents for a successful day.

"A special congratulations to Tegan for setting a new record at Dysart for 10 year girl 50m butterfly,” she said.

Results were:

Kane Connolly - age champion

Zac Sprought - age champion

Tegan Sprought - age champion

Lora Connolly - runner-up age champion

Blake Robinson - runner-up age champion

Lisa Stoyles - age champion

Ben Gaskin - runner-up age champion

The Emerald Seals also performed well in the 100m Dash for Cash Races.

Results were:

Zac Sprought - first place

Tegan Sprought -- first place

Blake Robinson - third place

Lisa Stoyles - second place

Arnika Barnes - third place

Ben Gaskin - third.

Central Queensland News

