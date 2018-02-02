Swim clubs seal up the competition

Swimming: THE Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club competed at the Jill Matthew's Memorial Meet last weekend in Dysart.
Emerald Seals left the meet with second overall and first for aggregate.
Tough competition came from Blackwater, Caribea, Clermont, Dysart, Mackay, Mackay Cyclones, Middlemount, Mirani, Moranbah and Springsure.
Emerald Seals Amateur Swimming Club publicity officer Wendy Gaskin congratulated all swimmers, coach Jodi Sprought and parents for a successful day.
"A special congratulations to Tegan for setting a new record at Dysart for 10 year girl 50m butterfly,” she said.
Results were:
Kane Connolly - age champion
Zac Sprought - age champion
Tegan Sprought - age champion
Lora Connolly - runner-up age champion
Blake Robinson - runner-up age champion
Lisa Stoyles - age champion
Ben Gaskin - runner-up age champion
The Emerald Seals also performed well in the 100m Dash for Cash Races.
Results were:
Zac Sprought - first place
Tegan Sprought -- first place
Blake Robinson - third place
Lisa Stoyles - second place
Arnika Barnes - third place
Ben Gaskin - third.
