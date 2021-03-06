Swimmer critical after public pool incident

A man has been pulled from the water at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Southport. Picture: Jerad Williams

A man is fighting for life after he was pulled from the water while swimming at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre on Saturday.

Paramedics are treating the man after the "post immersion" incident at the pool off Marine Parade and Nind Street at Southport about 10.45am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

He was in a critical condition and paramedics were still at the scene as of 12pm, the spokeswoman said.

The man has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The centre has been contacted for comment.

