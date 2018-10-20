Swimmers learn from the best

NEW SKILLS: Development swim clinic that was held by the Emerald Seals last weekend.

SWIMMING: Young swimmers took part in the Emerald/Springsure combined clinic on developing butterfly and breaststroke technical skills last weekend.

Swimming Queensland development officer Barry Prime and head coach from Sunnybank Sprinters Swimming Club Thomas Harris facilitated the clinic for 56 local swimmers.

Emerald Seals coach Jodi Sprought said local swimmers didn't always get a chance to work with high level coaches.

"It was a great opportunity for Emerald and Springsure to come together and give our kids a fantastic learning opportunity,” she said.

"We had two high level coaches working with the swimmers in the hope to improve the two more technical strokes of butterfly and breaststroke.”

Swimming Queensland's Barry Prime was impressed with the positive attitude, skills and enthusiasm of the swimmers.

He encouraged them to continue supporting each other and to enjoy their swimming.

Coaches from Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston attended the clinic, and workshopped with Mr Prime and Mr Harris.

Emerald Seals also held their first club night on Tuesday, October 9.

About 118 swimmers participated.

The committee is happy with the turnout and is looking forward to the rest of the season.