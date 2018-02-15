Swimmers roll up to Seals competition

EMERALD Seals Swimming Club held a very successful meet at Emerald Aquatic Centre last weekend.
The Seals hosted more than 200 swimmers from around Central Queensland.
Emerald Seals Swimming Club publicity officer Wendy Gaskin said the teamwork from the committee, parents and supporters was fantastic.
Mrs Gaskin said other swimming clubs travelled four hours to compete in Emerald.
"Our club regularly travels four hours so our Seals swimmers can compete, so it was great to see other clubs come to our meet,” she said. "CQ Swimming referees travelled from Rockhampton and Barcaldine, as well as our locally based CQ Swimming referee Peter Burger.
"The extremely high standards of these referees ensured competition was fair and consistent.”
Emerald Seals had 79 swimmers in the pool.
Personal bests were made and a number of swimmers got times for longer events.
Emerald Seals took out the shield for Overall Points, and Caribeae Swim Club won the Aggregate Shield.
RESULTS
Age Champion results:
Meg Backus - 8yrs
Kane Connolly - 8yrs
Zac Sprought - 9yrs
Tegan Sprought - 11yrs
William York - 11yrs
Runner up results:
Emily Bennett - 8yrs
Arnika Barnes - 14yrs
Seals Sprints results:
Tegan Sprought - first place for Seals Sprints 11 and under girls
Mitchell Anderson - second place for Seals Sprints 11 and under boys
Zac Sprought - third place for Seals Sprints 11 and under boys
Ben Gaskin - third place for Seals Sprints 12 and over boys
