Swimmers roll up to Seals competition

Club captains Arnika and Ben received the Overall Points Shield on behalf of the Emerald Seals.

Club captains Arnika and Ben received the Overall Points Shield on behalf of the Emerald Seals. Contributed

EMERALD Seals Swimming Club held a very successful meet at Emerald Aquatic Centre last weekend.

The Seals hosted more than 200 swimmers from around Central Queensland.

Emerald Seals Swimming Club publicity officer Wendy Gaskin said the teamwork from the committee, parents and supporters was fantastic.

Mrs Gaskin said other swimming clubs travelled four hours to compete in Emerald.

"Our club regularly travels four hours so our Seals swimmers can compete, so it was great to see other clubs come to our meet,” she said. "CQ Swimming referees travelled from Rockhampton and Barcaldine, as well as our locally based CQ Swimming referee Peter Burger.

"The extremely high standards of these referees ensured competition was fair and consistent.”

Emerald Seals had 79 swimmers in the pool.

Personal bests were made and a number of swimmers got times for longer events.

Emerald Seals took out the shield for Overall Points, and Caribeae Swim Club won the Aggregate Shield.

RESULTS

Age Champion results:

Meg Backus - 8yrs

Kane Connolly - 8yrs

Zac Sprought - 9yrs

Tegan Sprought - 11yrs

William York - 11yrs

Runner up results:

Emily Bennett - 8yrs

Arnika Barnes - 14yrs

Seals Sprints results:

Tegan Sprought - first place for Seals Sprints 11 and under girls

Mitchell Anderson - second place for Seals Sprints 11 and under boys

Zac Sprought - third place for Seals Sprints 11 and under boys

Ben Gaskin - third place for Seals Sprints 12 and over boys