Swimming start to the season

Swimming: Emerald Seals attended their first meet of the 2018-19 season on the weekend.

Nine swimmers travelled to Rockhampton to compete in the Caribae Beef City Meet.

Coach Jodi Sprought said she was very happy with the swimmers' results, with some making state qualifying times.

Personal best times were beat due to the swimmers keenness, the squad training and the dryland training provided by New Beginnings Personal Training, during the off season.

Blake Robinson was awarded 12 years age champion. Tegan Sprought was overall third in her 12years age group after missing runner-up age champion on a count back.

Ben Gaskin concentrated on the sprints, due to a shoulder injury, and received third in the speed machine event for his age.

Seals president Michael Gaskin said it was a wonderful start to the season for the competitive swimmers.

"I am looking forward to seeing our Seals swimmers progress well in their endeavours this season,” hesaid.