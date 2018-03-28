Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships. Contributed

SWIMMING: Young swimmers from around the Central Highlands made a splash and represented their Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

The Primary School Championships were held between March 19-21 and the Secondary School Championships were held between March 22-24 at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

All swimmers recorded new personal bests and represented their Capricornia team with pride.

Tegan Sprought from the Emerald Seals made it to the finals and finished fourth in the 200m individual medley and seventh in the 100m freestyle.

The following students from around the Highlands were successful in making the Capricornia Schools Swimming team.

Primary School Capricornia team - Cody Robinson, Zac Sprought, Tegan Sprought from Emerald Seals, Mackenzie Cullen and Griffin Fields from Springsure Stingers, and Nyari Waterton from Dysart Dolphins.

Secondary School Capricornia team - Ben Gaskin from Emerald Seals, Caleb Neep from Dysart Dolphins and Takaylah Francis from Clermont Dolphins.