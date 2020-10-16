Menu
A Telstra technician works on installing 5G.
Technology

Switched on: 5G rolled out to Sunshine Coast

16th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
Telstra this week switched on the Sunshine Coast's first Telstra 5G base station.

The Sunshine Coast is now one of more than 60 cities in Australia where 5G has been rolled out, with 2000 sites on-air.

Telstra regional general manager May Boisen said Telstra was committed to bringing 5G to more areas of regional Queensland.

"It's really exciting that Sunshine Coast is among the leading regional locations across the country to now have access to 5G connectivity," Ms Boisen said.

Vote pushed back for final stage of $800m estate

"We've made a commitment to roll out Telstra's 5G network to more areas across regional Australia and that's exactly what we're delivering in Sunshine Coast.

"Telstra has always been dedicated to connecting people in regional Australia and ensuring they are among the first to experience the latest mobile technology.

"Now with the first 5G site on air, customers in Sunshine Coast have a chance to be part of that cutting edge."

Telstra 5G is already available in several areas in Queensland, including Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Toowoomba, Bundaberg, Warwick, Airlie Beach, and Innisfail as well as Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ipswich.

Further rollouts and upgrades will occur in the coming months to expand Telstra 5G in the area.

As Telstra continues its 5G rollout in regional areas including Sunshine Coast, the upgrades will also improve capacity and speeds for Telstra's existing 4G customers.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

