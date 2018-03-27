Euro giants to provide Sydney FC with brilliant test

SYDNEY FC will take on some of the world's biggest teams in prestigious youth tournament the Future Cup this week, the club has revealed.

The young Sky Blues have travelled to Amsterdam to compete in the competition alongside the likes of Paris St Germain, Juventus, Sevilla, Ajax and Sporting Lisbon - with their first match pencilled in for Saturday against the Dutch giants.

The club's CEO Danny Townsend has hailed the A-League side's participation in the tournament as a 'huge honour.'

"To be the first Australian Academy side to be invited to play in such a prestigious youth tournament is a great recognition for Sydney FC and it shows the high esteem with which our Academy is now held globally," he said.

Sydney FC celebrate a goal during the 2017 Youth League Grand Final

"To see Sydney FC going head to head with the likes of PSG, Juventus and Ajax is fantastic and it shows how far we have come in the two years since our Academy's foundation.

"Our participation will go a long way to helping us forge even greater links with European football clubs and further establish Sydney FC on the world football map."

Following their opening clash with Ajax, Sydney will take on PSG the same afternoon, before rounding out their group stage clashes with a match against Sporting Lisbon.

Prior to their participation in the Future Cup, the Sky Blues will take on Dutch side NEC Nijmegen in a friendly on Wednesday.

Sydney FC Academy Director Kelly Cross believes the trip will improve the club's young talent.

"This will be a fantastic learning experience for our boys and it will help them enormously with their development into even greater footballers.

"We have a very strong squad travelling and it is an opportunity for us to test ourselves against some of the best club's in the world.

"It's also a chance for our boys show what they can do on the international stage of club football and I'm sure they will do Australia proud."

The tournament will take place at Ajax's training ground - in previous years the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have competed.

2018 FUTURE CUP

Group A

Sydney FC

Ajax

PSG

Sporting Lisbon

Group B

Juventus

Sevilla

Anderlecht

J-League