Sydney homes raided over Dally M betting scandal

by Nick Hansen
20th May 2020 11:37 AM
Three properties in Sydney's east and the inner city have been raided by police this morning in a dramatic turn to the NRL betting scandal surrounding last year's Dally M Coach of the Year award.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy won the award at the Hordern Pavilion, surprising some pundits when he nudged out the likes of Manly's Des Hasler and Canberra coach Ricky Stuart. Parramatta coach Brad Arthur had also been considered a possibility.

Craig Bellamy after being awarded Coach Of The Year Award in 2019. Picture: Brett Costello
Craig Bellamy after being awarded Coach Of The Year Award in 2019. Picture: Brett Costello

At least one betting agency flagged concerns to the NRL after money was placed late on Bellamy, allegedly after the winner had been determined in secret.

It is understood those behind the alleged sting won around $20,000.

Police confirmed this morning they had raided residences in Paddington and Waterloo as well as a business in Surry Hills. It is understood no arrests were made.

"Today, officers attached to the Organised Crime Squad's Casino and Racing Investigation Unit (CRIU), executed search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into reported betting activity surrounding an award for the National Rugby League competition," police confirmed in a statement.

"Search warrants were conducted at two separate residences in Paddington and Waterloo and a business premises in Surry Hills. Investigators seized documents, electronic devices and computers.

Police set up Strike Force Mirrabei after the NRL passed on the concerns of bookmakers.

It is understood detectives are looking at a number of persons of interest.

"Inquiries are continuing under Strike Force Mirrabei and as investigations are ongoing, no further information is available," the police statement said today.

