Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Crime

Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
4th Dec 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTER-TERRORISM cops have this morning arrested a Riverwood man who was under surveillance.

The man is currently being quizzed at Bankstown Police Station and police said he is expected to be charged with a number of terrorism offences.

He was arrested by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team and investigators said they had not identified any specific or impending threats to the community.

More details will be made public at a joint press conference by the NSW Police and the federal police this afternoon.

More to come

More Stories

counter-terrorism crime national security terrorism terrorist offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Highlands bin stations to be locked up

        Central Highlands bin stations to be locked up

        News Residents will need to request a key from council to access the stations.

        Peak animal group sheds light on mystery bird deaths

        premium_icon Peak animal group sheds light on mystery bird deaths

        News A spate of local bird deaths may all be caused by the same thing – and it may not...

        Roomful of stories to raise the roof of imagination

        Roomful of stories to raise the roof of imagination

        News Students are being encouraged to take on a 40-day reading challenge.

        Fire ban extended in Central Queensland regions

        Fire ban extended in Central Queensland regions

        News Residents across the Central Highlands and Isaac Regions warned about fire ban.