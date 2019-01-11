Menu
Login
Aussie teen sparks emergency at Auckland International Airport
Aussie teen sparks emergency at Auckland International Airport LPETTET
Crime

‘Stupid’ teen deported over ‘bomb’ prank

11th Jan 2019 7:30 AM

A Sydney teen who typed "I have a bomb" while on board a plane in New Zealand has been deported and will have to pay $3000.

Meke Fifita, 19, sparked an emergency response on Wednesday night after typing the phrase into an in-flight message app, according to stuff.co.nz.

The plane was on the runway at Auckland International Airport and about to take off for Sydney at the time when Mr Fifita posted the message because he thought it was "funny".

The message forced the plane to return to the gate and he was later charged with providing false information relating to the safety of the aircraft.

His lawyer Jane Northwood acknowledged her client's actions were the "grossly stupid event of the century", but said he was remorseful and distressed about what he had done.

It's estimated the joke could cost NZ taxpayers, emergency services and the airport tens of thousands of dollars.

Judge Anna Johns enforced a reparation sum of $3000.

"Anyone with half a brain would understand that this is not a funny thing to do, given the times we live in," she said in court on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
airport prank teenager travel editors picks

Top Stories

    Hard work pays off

    Hard work pays off

    News Marist College Dux Thomas Walters is completing his university degree locally.

    Popular venue re-opens

    Popular venue re-opens

    News New rules implemented to prevent violence.

    Critically dry: Club calls for new rules

    Critically dry: Club calls for new rules

    News Emerald Golf Club have been forced to implement new playing rules.

    'I sat and cried': Community support overwhelms CQ mum

    'I sat and cried': Community support overwhelms CQ mum

    News Moranbah community jumped to the aid of family in need.

    Local Partners