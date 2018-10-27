Menu
Login
NSW ambulance.
NSW ambulance. Daily Telegraph
News

T-boned on the Pacific Highway

Rachel Vercoe
by
26th Oct 2018 8:45 AM

EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a two vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway.

Two vehicles were involved in a T-bone around 9.30am near Opal Boulevard on the Pacific Highway.

Ambulance media said five units were sent out to the crash where two people were trapped.

Upon assessment, no more ambulances were needed as the 50-year-old woman and 50-year-old man were uninjured.

Fire and Rescue are removing the side door for extraction and police are on scene.

The cars are currently on the median strip near the Opal Cove turn off, between the north and south bound lanes.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

pacific highway t bone
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    News Fuel strike by customers in a bid to lower the soaring prices around the region.

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    News Residents of Emerald came out in numbers for annual event.

    Rising to the occasion

    Rising to the occasion

    News Dancers come out on top at competition.

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    Halloween hits Mayfair estate

    News Trick or treaters will be out in numbers this weekend.

    Local Partners