Take a swing for $10K at Outback Queensland Masters

GOLF: A cracking shot could earn keen golfers a cool $10K in this year's iteration of the Outback Queensland Masters.

A mammoth hole-in-one cash prize has been announced for every location on the June-July tour, including Charleville, Quilpie, and Blackall.

While the tour will culminate in the million dollar hole-in-one challenge at Longreach, organisers are looking forward to the bigger and better version of the event in 2020.

"We are so very excited to announce, in addition to the million dollar hole-in-one, $10,000.00 hole-in-one challenges at each of the five locations in this year's Outback Queensland Masters," Golf Australia's Queensland state manager Luke Bates said.

"The locations of the $10,000 hole-in-one challenges include Biloela, Charleville, Quilpie, Blackall and Hughenden, culminating in Longreach for the million dollar hole-in-one challenge this June and July.

"It really is the ultimate 2020 golfing odyssey being Australia's most remote golf series spanning an epic 1,600 kilometres across Queensland's outback."

On top of the competition, the Outback Queensland Masters will be holding social breakfasts for players each Saturday morning at the host clubs, and junior golf clinics for local kids.

PGA pro Darren Weatherall will be lending his expertise to the young golfers.

"(The clinic) is a great way for young people to get first-hand knowledge and skills in the game," he said.

"Throughout the journey I will also be offering free advice and tips to adult golfers, including hints to secure that million dollar hole-in-one."

Player and spectator passes for the tournament can be purchased online at outbackqldmasters.com and include breakfasts, lunches, and dinner under the stars with award-winning performers to entertain.

Passes are available for individual, multiple, or all six of the respective events.

The 2020 Outback Queensland Masters will be held in:

Biloela : June 20-21

Charleville : June 27-28

Quilpie : July 4-5

Blackall : July 11-12

Hughenden : July 18-19

Longreach : July 24-26