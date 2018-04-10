Take care of inside your body

LIVING HAPPY: Make a small change to your eating and exercise habits to help reduce your risk of suffering from cardiovascular disease.

CARDIOVASCULAR disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Australia.

With Heart Week coming up at the end of this month, let's put it front and centre.

The first step to avoid a heart attack or stroke is recognising your risk.

There is no single cause for cardiovascular disease, but there are a number of factors that can increase our risk.

Do you have...?

- A family history of heart attacks

- High blood pressure

- High cholesterol

- A weight above the healthy range

- Less than ideal diet or exercise habits

- A history of smoking

- Depression or poor social support

Nine out of 10 of us have at least one of these risk factors, and half of us have three or more.

So, on a more positive note, what can we do about it?

We know that heart disease is largely preventable and even making some small changes to your lifestyle can help reduce your risk.

1. Find out what your blood pressure and cholesterol are. High blood pressure and/or cholesterol carry no symptoms so the only way to know is to get it checked.

2. Quit smoking. Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease, so if you have been thinking about quitting, why not take action today?

3. Enjoy a nutritious and varied diet. Choose wholegrain breads and cereals, fruit and vegetables, low fat dairy and lean protein.

4. Move. Just half an hour of activity a day can help reduce your risk, find something you enjoy doing and move more!

With cardiovascular disease affecting so many of use every day, why not take this opportunity to make a small change in your life to reduce your risk.