Take care this race day

PUNTERS and socialites from around the region are gearing up for the most highly anticipated races in the Central Highlands.

The Emerald 100 will be held at Pioneer Park tomorrow and authorities are encouraging race-goers to be responsible and have a good time.

The officer in charge of Emerald Police, Acting Senior Sergeant Rob Smith, said a number of specialist officers from the Road Policing Command as well as officers from the Tactical Crime Squad will join local officers to police the event.

"It is expected that a number of people will travel to Emerald for the weekend and as a result, officers will be deployed to conduct high visibility patrols of our major highways, local roads and licensed premises,” he said.

"Emerald police would like everyone to have a great time over the weekend, but it is important this is done safely and responsibly.

"Unfortunately, a great weekend can be spoilt by a small number of people who don't do the right thing.

"As a result, Emerald police will be working closely with the organisers of the Emerald 100 as well as the Emerald Liquor Accord and all licensed venues to identify trouble makers and take appropriate enforcement action.”

Emerald Jockey Club treasurer Donna Eriksen said the committee had put a lot of effort into making sure it's a great day for all.

"We'd like to see everyone enjoy themselves, but as part of that, obviously we want everyone to be safe,” she said.

"People around town don't necessarily realise we are a fully licensed venue and with that goes all your usual rules.”

Ms Eriksen said all ID's will be checked on entry, and all minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Buses will be available for transport from Pioneer Park to the Maraboon Tavern or Irish Village from 6pm onwards.