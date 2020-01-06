'Take my photo? Well, take this': Traffic officer busted

A police security officer 'will be spoken to' by police over his reaction to a pedestrian who snapped his photo while operating a traffic camera.

A traffic camera operator has been photographed with his middle finger up at a passer-by in Adelaide's north.

Sitting in an unmarked Volkswagen van, the SA Police-affiliated officer was conducting a routine traffic camera operation on Bagster Rd in Salisbury North.

Passer-by Shaun Warner said he walked up to take a photograph of the vehicle on Saturday about 5pm and the officer "didn't like it".

It appears the man behind the wheel then put his middle finger up as Mr Warner snapped another photo.

An SA Police spokesperson confirmed the worker - who is not a sworn-in police officer but employed by SAPOL - "will be spoken to in relation to the incident".

The van was parked on Bagster Rd, Salisbury. Picture: Shaun Warner

"It is well-known static cameras operate daily and camera locations are publicly available and are published weekly on the SA Police website," the spokesperson said.

"SAPOL recognises that the deployment of safety cameras can be contentious and are committed to transparency in their operation."

Police Security Officers operate static traffic cameras throughout SA at locations of "known traffic hazards or speed" to deter drivers from going too fast, SA Police said.

The photo was posted on popular Facebook group RBT/Radars in Adelaide on Saturday.