GET READY: Sessions will focus on club planning.
News

Take your club from good to great

Contributed
13th Feb 2020 6:00 PM

PICK up the pace and get ready for the 2020 sport season with Central Highlands Regional Council’s free club development workshops.

The workshops will be held at the McIndoe Park Function Centre in Emerald on Saturday, February 29.

Sessions will be presented by Michael Connelly of CPR group and will focus on club planning, making the most of grant opportunities and financial management.

Coordinator Sport and Recreation Emma Walshe said the day was not only for sporting organisations, but volunteers from any local not-for-profit groups or committees.

“These workshops will offer great value for clubs of all shapes and size,” she said.

“Not only will you learn useful tools to manage and improve your club, but it will also be an opportunity to network with other like-minded people and share your knowledge and experiences.”

To register for the workshops head here.

Snacks and lunch will be provided.

